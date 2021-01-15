Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Sabesp" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of Instruction 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) published Resolutions Nº 1,114 and Nº 1,115: (i) changing the schedule of the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp; and (ii) changing to the Tariff Structure schedule, as follows:

Resolution Nº 1,114 - Third Ordinary Tariff Revision



Stage Event Period 9 Disclosure of the Preliminary Technical Note - Calculation of P0 January 28, 2021 10 Public consultation and public hearing - Calculation of P0 January 29, to March 1, 2021 11 Disclosure of the Detailed Report, Final Technical Note and Resolution regarding P0 April 9, 2021

Resolution Nº 1,115 - Tariff Structure Schedule



Stage Event Period* 4 Disclosure of the Preliminary Technical Note with the proposal for the new tariff structure and the respective implementation plan Up to January 28, 2021 5 Hold of the public consultation and public hearing on the Preliminary Technical Note published according to Stage 4 From January 29 to March 8, 2021 6 Analysis of the contributions received, publication of the Final Technical Note, of the Detailed Report and of the Resolution on the tariff structure approved by Arsesp Up to April 9, 2021

*The indicated periods (except for stage 5) may be anticipated as the technical work progresses.

The Resolutions mentioned are available on ARSESP's and Sabesp's websites, in the Investor Relations page.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

