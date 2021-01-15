  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sabesp - Material Fact

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:SBS -1.34% BSP:SBSP3 +0.77%

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 15, 2021

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Sabesp" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of Instruction 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) published Resolutions Nº 1,114 and Nº 1,115: (i) changing the schedule of the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp; and (ii) changing to the Tariff Structure schedule, as follows:

Resolution Nº 1,114 - Third Ordinary Tariff Revision

Stage

Event

Period

9

Disclosure of the Preliminary Technical Note - Calculation of P0

January 28, 2021

10

Public consultation and public hearing - Calculation of P0

January 29, to March 1, 2021

11

Disclosure of the Detailed Report, Final Technical Note and Resolution regarding P0

April 9, 2021

Resolution Nº 1,115 - Tariff Structure Schedule

Stage

Event

Period*

4

Disclosure of the Preliminary Technical Note with the proposal for the new tariff structure and the respective implementation plan

Up to January 28, 2021

5

Hold of the public consultation and public hearing on the Preliminary Technical Note published according to Stage 4

From January 29 to March 8, 2021

6

Analysis of the contributions received, publication of the Final Technical Note, of the Detailed Report and of the Resolution on the tariff structure approved by Arsesp

Up to April 9, 2021

*The indicated periods (except for stage 5) may be anticipated as the technical work progresses.

The Resolutions mentioned are available on ARSESP's and Sabesp's websites, in the Investor Relations page.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--material-fact-301209595.html

SOURCE Sabesp


