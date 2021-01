Cedar Realty Trust Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.066 per share on the Company's Common Stock, payable on February 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

The Company announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7 ¼% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on February 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

The Company also announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6 ½% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on February 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

