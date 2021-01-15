  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cedar Realty Trust Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:CDR +0.63%

PR Newswire

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2021

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.066 per share on the Company's Common Stock, payable on February 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

The Company announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7 ¼% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on February 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

The Company also announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6 ½% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on February 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-declares-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-stock-301209485.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)