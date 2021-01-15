  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Harborside Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer, Greg Sutton

January 15, 2021 | About: OTCPK:HBORF -6.41% XCNQ:HBOR -6.14% OTCPK:HBORF -6.41%

OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside", or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically-integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that Greg Sutton, Chief Operating Officer of Harborside, has stepped down from his position effective January 15, 2021.

"On behalf of the whole team, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Greg for his contributions and tireless efforts during his tenure with Harborside. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Peter Bilodeau, Interim CEO of Harborside.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website at http://www.investharborside.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. In 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

