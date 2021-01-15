  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) President & CEO Bradley C Hanson Sold $2.4 million of Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: CASH +1.24%

President & CEO of Meta Financial Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bradley C Hanson (insider trades) sold 61,457 shares of CASH on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $38.69 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Meta Financial Group Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company is engaged in two core businesses namely, retail banking and Meta Payment Systems. Meta Financial Group Inc has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.210000 with a P/E ratio of 13.41 and P/S ratio of 3.16. The dividend yield of Meta Financial Group Inc stocks is 0.52%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Meta Financial Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Bradley C Hanson sold 61,457 shares of CASH stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $38.69. The price of the stock has increased by 1.34% since.
  • President & CEO Bradley C Hanson sold 88,543 shares of CASH stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $38.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Co-Pres & Chief Oper Off of MB Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of CASH stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $40.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 2% since.
  • Co-Pres & Chief Oper Off of MB Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of CASH stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $36.92. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CASH, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)