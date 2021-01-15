Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) President & CEO Bradley C Hanson Sold $2.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Meta Financial Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bradley C Hanson (insider trades) sold 61,457 shares of CASH on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $38.69 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Meta Financial Group Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company is engaged in two core businesses namely, retail banking and Meta Payment Systems. Meta Financial Group Inc has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.210000 with a P/E ratio of 13.41 and P/S ratio of 3.16. The dividend yield of Meta Financial Group Inc stocks is 0.52%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Meta Financial Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Bradley C Hanson sold 88,543 shares of CASH stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $38.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-Pres & Chief Oper Off of MB Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of CASH stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $40.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 2% since.

Co-Pres & Chief Oper Off of MB Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of CASH stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $36.92. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

