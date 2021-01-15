The Walt Disney Co (DIS) SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy Sold $716,047 of Shares

SEVP-CFO of The Walt Disney Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christine M Mccarthy (insider trades) sold 4,139 shares of DIS on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $173 a share. The total sale was $716,047.

Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $310.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $171.440000 with and P/S ratio of 4.75. The dividend yield of The Walt Disney Co stocks is 0.51%. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of DIS stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $172.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy Alan N Braverman sold 1,187 shares of DIS stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $172.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 1,062 shares of DIS stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $172.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy Alan N Braverman sold 8,265 shares of DIS stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $169.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1% since.

EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 4,039 shares of DIS stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $169.7. The price of the stock has increased by 1.03% since.

