Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) CFO and EVP Suzanne D. Snapper Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO and EVP of Ensign Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Suzanne D. Snapper (insider trades) sold 16,762 shares of ENSG on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $85.02 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Ensign Group Inc offers skilled nursing, assisted and independent living, home health and hospice and other ancillary services. The Transitional and Skilled Services generates maximum revenue for the company. Ensign Group Inc has a market cap of $4.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.700000 with a P/E ratio of 31.16 and P/S ratio of 2.00. The dividend yield of Ensign Group Inc stocks is 0.24%. Ensign Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ensign Group Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Ensign Group Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and EVP Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of ENSG stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $85.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lee A Daniels sold 983 shares of ENSG stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $74.51. The price of the stock has increased by 13.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ENSG, click here