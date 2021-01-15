  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) CFO and EVP Suzanne D. Snapper Sold $1.4 million of Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: ENSG -0.02%

CFO and EVP of Ensign Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Suzanne D. Snapper (insider trades) sold 16,762 shares of ENSG on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $85.02 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Ensign Group Inc offers skilled nursing, assisted and independent living, home health and hospice and other ancillary services. The Transitional and Skilled Services generates maximum revenue for the company. Ensign Group Inc has a market cap of $4.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.700000 with a P/E ratio of 31.16 and P/S ratio of 2.00. The dividend yield of Ensign Group Inc stocks is 0.24%. Ensign Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ensign Group Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Ensign Group Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and EVP Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of ENSG stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $85.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Lee A Daniels sold 983 shares of ENSG stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $74.51. The price of the stock has increased by 13.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ENSG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)