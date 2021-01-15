  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Seagen Inc (SGEN) GC/EVP, Leg Affairs Jean I Liu Sold $900,000 of Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: SGEN +5.62%

GC/EVP, Leg Affairs of Seagen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean I Liu (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of SGEN on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $180 a share. The total sale was $900,000.

Seattle Genetics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products are ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) US and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Canada. Seagen Inc has a market cap of $33.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $185.750000 with a P/E ratio of 73.13 and P/S ratio of 17.70. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Seagen Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Clay B Siegall sold 29,353 shares of SGEN stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $172.44. The price of the stock has increased by 7.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Todd E Simpson sold 33,669 shares of SGEN stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • GC/EVP, Leg Affairs Jean I Liu sold 5,000 shares of SGEN stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $180. The price of the stock has increased by 3.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SGEN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)