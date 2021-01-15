Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) President and CEO Thomas P. Werner Sold $5.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas P. Werner (insider trades) sold 69,500 shares of LW on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $77.65 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is a producer, provider, and marketer of value-added frozen potato products. It is a supplier of frozen potato products internationally. Its products include puff, chips, steak cut fries, trim fries, appetizers, among others. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a market cap of $11.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.500000 with a P/E ratio of 38.85 and P/S ratio of 3.24. The dividend yield of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stocks is 1.19%. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Gen Counsel Eryk J Spytek sold 6,183 shares of LW stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.67% since.

