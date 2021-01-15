  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Replimune Group Inc (REPL) CFO Jean M. Franchi Sold $667,950 of Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: REPL -5.13%

CFO of Replimune Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean M. Franchi (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of REPL on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $44.53 a share. The total sale was $667,950.

Replimune Group Inc has a market cap of $1.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.230000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Replimune Group Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 15,000 shares of REPL stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $44.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & Chief R&D Officer Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of REPL stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $40.04. The price of the stock has increased by 7.97% since.
  • Director Jason P Rhodes sold 4,319 shares of REPL stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $41.95. The price of the stock has increased by 3.05% since.
  • Director Jason P Rhodes sold 65,029 shares of REPL stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $42.28. The price of the stock has increased by 2.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of REPL, click here

.

