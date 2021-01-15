Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Chairman & CEO Michael A Mussallem Sold $6 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Mussallem (insider trades) sold 68,550 shares of EW on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $87.5 a share. The total sale was $6 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is a part of the healthcare sector. The company specializes in the treatment of structural heart disease. It manufactures heart valves and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a market cap of $54.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $87.870000 with a P/E ratio of 70.30 and P/S ratio of 12.72. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Edwards Lifesciences Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Edwards Lifesciences Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CVP, Japan & Intercontinental Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of EW stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $87.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

CVP, Critical Care Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of EW stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $87.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

CVP,Strategy/Corp Development Donald E Jr Bobo sold 13,077 shares of EW stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $90.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.85% since.

CVP, EMEA, Canada, Latin Amer Jean-luc M Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of EW stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $91.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.69% since.

