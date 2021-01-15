New Klondike Director Appointment and Resignation

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Klondike Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or “New Klondike”) is pleased to report that Mr. Steven Velimirovic has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company and that Ms. Cybill Tsung has resigned due to other commitments.



Mr. Velimirovic has over 15 years of Investment Banking experience and has advised on a number of prominent M&A, equity and debt transactions in the mining industry. He is currently a Partner at Qubex Capital Inc, a boutique capital markets advisor firm based in Toronto, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Charles Liu”

Chief Executive Officer

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in palladium and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.