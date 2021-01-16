Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Jan. 15

The largest insider buys this week were for Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO), Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Conagra Brands director bought 10,000 shares

Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) on Jan. 8 for an average price of $33.7. The share price has increased by 0.47% since then.

Conagra Brands is an American packaged food company that manufactures and distributes products under brands such as Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Orville Redenbacher's and Slim Jim. Its products are distributed through supermarkets and restaurants. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion; as of Jan. 15, it traded at $33.86.

On Jan. 7, Conagra Brands reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended Nov. 29. Net sales for the quarter increased 6.2% compared to the prior-year quarter. Diluted earnings per share were 77 cents, representing a 45.3% increase from last year.

Generation Bio director bought 20,408 shares

Director Charles A. Rowland Jr. bought 20,408 shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) stock on Jan. 11 for an average price of $24.50. The share price has increased by 31.31% since then.

Generation Bio is an American pharmaceutical company that focuses on creating gene therapy medicines to provide treatments for patients suffering from rare and common diseases. The company's platform is non-viral and incorporates a high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA. The therapies the company is designing seek to provide targeted delivery of genetic payloads that include multiple genes across a variety of tissues. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion; as of Jan. 15, it traded at $32.17.

On Jan. 11, Generation Bio announced the closing of the company's public offering of 9,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $24.50 per share. This includes 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock that was issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $225.4 million.

Affirm Holdings director bought 75,000 shares

Director Jeremy Philips bought 75,000 shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) on Jan. 13 for an average price of $49.

Affirm Holdings is an American financial services company that operates as a lender of installment loans for consumers. The company's main product includes a platform for digital commerce that makes it easier for consumers to spend responsibility and for sellers to convert sales. The company has a market capitalization of $28.4 billion; as of Jan. 15, it traded at $117.

On Jan. 12, Affirm Holdings announced the pricing of the company's initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $49 per share. The company is offering 24,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock, which began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select market on Jan. 13.

Driven Brands Holdings director bought 15,000 shares

Director Rick D. Puckett bought 15,000 shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) on Jan. 15 for an average price of $28. Since then, the stock has declined 4.68%.

Driven Brands is an American automotive services company that provides a wide variety of consumer and commercial automotive services. The company's offerings include vehicle repair, maintenance and paint services. The company is the parent company of Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco and CARSTAR. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion; as of Jan. 15, it traded at $26.69.

On Jan. 14 Driven Brands announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,818,182 shares of its common stock at a price of $22 per share to the public. The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,772,727 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

