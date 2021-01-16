Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) President, CEO and Chairman Amit Yoran Sold $2.4 million of Shares

President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amit Yoran (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of TENB on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $53.65 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Tenable Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.770000 with and P/S ratio of 12.79.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Arthur W Jr Coviello sold 19,166 shares of TENB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $52.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.

Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of TENB stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $46.38. The price of the stock has increased by 15.93% since.

