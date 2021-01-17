3 Fast-Growing Earnings Stocks

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share increase by approximately 1% on average every year over the past five years. The index's share price ($3,768.25 as of Friday) has climbed 100.4% over the past five years through Jan. 15.

Thus, investors may be interested in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC), TCF Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:TCF) and Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) since these companies have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year annual earnings per share growth rate over the years observed.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC)

The Chicago, Illinois-based global provider of medical instruments, including diagnostics products, saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items increase by 26.4% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has gained 106% over the past five years to trade at $99.90 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a 52-week range of $72.29 to $117.68 and a price-earnings ratio of 30.09.

Wellington Management Group LLP dominates the group of top fund holders with 10.25% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 9.26% of shares outstanding and Vanguard Group Inc. with 8.98% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $116 per share.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

The Detroit, Michigan-based regional bank, providing various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in North America, saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 9.9% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has risen by 35.5% over the past five years, closing at $43.75 on Friday for a market capitalization of $6.67billion, a 52-week range of $16.96 to $46.10 and a price-earnings ratio of 28.63.

BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. are the two largest fund holders of the company, owning 10.01% and 8.94% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $42.46 per share.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

The Chicago-based manufacturer and distributor of circuit protection, power control and sensing products to North American and international markets saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 9.7% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price soared 180% over the past five years to trade at $275.85 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a 52-week range of $103.63 to $285.03 and a price-earnings ratio of 72.59.

Among the top fund holders of the company, Vanguard Group is the leader with 8.67% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock with 8.16% of shares outstanding and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc/MD/ with 7.73% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of $268.20 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

