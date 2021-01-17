  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
3 Fast-Growing Earnings Stocks

Their 5-year earnings growth rates are higher than that of the S&P 500

January 17, 2021 | About: HRC -1.35% TCF -1.51% LFUS -2.68%

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share increase by approximately 1% on average every year over the past five years. The index's share price ($3,768.25 as of Friday) has climbed 100.4% over the past five years through Jan. 15.

Thus, investors may be interested in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC), TCF Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:TCF) and Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) since these companies have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year annual earnings per share growth rate over the years observed.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC)

The Chicago, Illinois-based global provider of medical instruments, including diagnostics products, saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items increase by 26.4% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has gained 106% over the past five years to trade at $99.90 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a 52-week range of $72.29 to $117.68 and a price-earnings ratio of 30.09.

Wellington Management Group LLP dominates the group of top fund holders with 10.25% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 9.26% of shares outstanding and Vanguard Group Inc. with 8.98% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $116 per share.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

The Detroit, Michigan-based regional bank, providing various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in North America, saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 9.9% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has risen by 35.5% over the past five years, closing at $43.75 on Friday for a market capitalization of $6.67billion, a 52-week range of $16.96 to $46.10 and a price-earnings ratio of 28.63.

BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. are the two largest fund holders of the company, owning 10.01% and 8.94% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $42.46 per share.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

The Chicago-based manufacturer and distributor of circuit protection, power control and sensing products to North American and international markets saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 9.7% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price soared 180% over the past five years to trade at $275.85 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a 52-week range of $103.63 to $285.03 and a price-earnings ratio of 72.59.

Among the top fund holders of the company, Vanguard Group is the leader with 8.67% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock with 8.16% of shares outstanding and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc/MD/ with 7.73% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of $268.20 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from UniversitÃ  degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

