Cloudflare Inc (NET) President and COO Michelle Zatlyn Sold $11.7 million of Shares

President and COO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michelle Zatlyn (insider trades) sold 146,100 shares of NET on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $80.32 a share. The total sale was $11.7 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $23.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.850000 with and P/S ratio of 59.93. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cloudflare Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

