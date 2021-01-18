Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Chairman, Co-CEO and 10% Owner Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares on Jan. 13 at a price of $46.00. The price of the stock has increased by 8% since then.

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services company. The company offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in the United States, Canada and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion. Its shares traded at $49.68 with a price-earnings ratio of 28.62 as of Jan. 15.

Third quarter net income for 2020 totaled $47.3 million compared to net income of $34.3 million for the prior year period.

Co-CEO Thomas J. /ADV Kelleher bought 10,000 shares on Jan. 13 at a price of $46. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 8%.

President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,600 shares on Jan. 13 at a price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 8% since then.

Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares on Jan. 13 at a price of $46. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 8%.

Cullinan Management

Cullinan Management Inc. (CGEM) President and CEO Owen Hughes bought 2,500 shares on Jan. 12 at a price of $21.00. The price of the stock has increased by 67.05% since then.

Cullinan Management, previously known as Cullinan Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. The company's development projects include therapies for non-small cell lung cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, solid tumors and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion. Its shares traded at $35.08 as of Jan. 15.

On Jan. 12, the company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 13,685,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share.

Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Trigilio bought 2,250 shares on Jan. 12 at a price of $21. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 67.05%.

10% Owner Oncology Impact Fund (Cayman) bought 300,000 shares on Jan. 12 at a price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 67.05% since then.

Director and 10% Owner Ansbert Gadicke bought 300,000 shares on Jan. 12 at a price of $21. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 67.05%.

Director and 10% Owner Morana Jovan-Embiricos bought 200,000 shares on Jan. 12 at a price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 67.05% since then.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Chairman, President and CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares on Jan. 15 at a price of $1.10.

USA Compression Partners provides total compression fleet horsepower to customers relating to infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and enhancing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. It engineers, designs, operates, services and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. The company provides compression services in several shale plays throughout the U.S.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion. Its shares traded at $15.73 as of Jan. 15.

Net income was $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $13.3 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Vice President Jeffrey Brown bought 15,000 shares on Jan. 15 at a price of $1.10.

Director James Concannon bought 5,000 shares on Jan. 15 at a price of $1.10.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

