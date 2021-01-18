Reply Signs an Agreement with AWS to Develop Industry Solutions

Reply, specialized on new communications channels and digital media, announces today it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail, Energy, and Telco customers.Through this SCA, the Reply Group of companies dedicated to AWS – Comsysto Reply, Data Reply, Sense Reply, and Storm Reply – will work with organizations of virtually all sizes and allow them to innovate faster and deliver consistent improvements on their business processes using advanced and secure AWS technologies.Reply’s companies dedicated to AWS will offer solutions for highly regulated Financial Services customers, providing them with strategic advisory and security-related consultancy, practices, and frameworks to modernize legacy platforms and solutions designed to address fraud and financial-crime use cases. They will also provide Industrial and Manufacturing customers with the tools they need to implement and embed Internet of Things (IoT) solutions combined with data and analytics services in order to optimize manufacturing processes with predictive maintenance, to improve products’ Quality Assurance using artificial intelligence and machine learning services, and to provide cloud-based solutions for connected vehicles.- saidNexi, the largest Italian PayTech Company leader of digital payments, is one of the customers that adopted an innovative cloud-based solution with AWS and Reply. “”.Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. [url="]www.reply.com[/url]

