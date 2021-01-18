PR Newswire
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 18, 2021
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) and (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that on January 15, 2021, the Lod-Central District Court ruled to recognize the lawsuit against a subsidiary of the Company, 012 Smile Telecom Ltd. ("012 Smile"), as a class action, which concerns the claim that 012 Smile sold to its customers data browsing packages at a specified speed, which is not possible for them to achieve since the infrastructure does not support this speed. A similar decision was also given in a lawsuit against a competing company. The causes of action for which the motion was approved are, among others, misleading acts and breach of contract.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with NAS:PTNR. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:PTNR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:PTNR
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:PTNR
012 Smile is studying the decision and will treat it in accordance with the dates set by law.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/
Contacts:
Mr. Tamir Amar
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-54-781-4951
Mr. Amir Adar
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
Tel: +972-54-781-5051
Email: [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-announces-the-recognition-of-a-lawsuit-against-its-subsidiary-as-a-class-action-301209906.html
SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.