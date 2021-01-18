ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) and (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that on January 15, 2021, the Lod-Central District Court ruled to recognize the lawsuit against a subsidiary of the Company, 012 Smile Telecom Ltd. ("012 Smile"), as a class action, which concerns the claim that 012 Smile sold to its customers data browsing packages at a specified speed, which is not possible for them to achieve since the infrastructure does not support this speed. A similar decision was also given in a lawsuit against a competing company. The causes of action for which the motion was approved are, among others, misleading acts and breach of contract.

012 Smile is studying the decision and will treat it in accordance with the dates set by law.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer Tel: +972-54-781-4951 Mr. Amir Adar Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects Tel: +972-54-781-5051 Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-announces-the-recognition-of-a-lawsuit-against-its-subsidiary-as-a-class-action-301209906.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.