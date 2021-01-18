Voyager Digital to Present at Noblecon17 and Singular Research

Management will Highlight Recent Corporate Milestones and Growth Metrics

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, Jan 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced that its CEO and Co-founder, Steve Ehrlich, will present and be available to meet with investors at the following upcoming investor conferences this week:

Date Presentation Time (EST) Registration Link





Noble Capital Markets Seventeenth Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference





Jan. 20 3:00pm Register





SIngular Research Webinar





Jan. 21 12:00pm Register

"Voyager is experiencing significant growth in 2021 and we look forward to presenting on the exciting growth metrics achieved in 2021 to date, including our assets under management (AUM) crossing the USD$500 million threshold, exceeding USD$1billion of trading volume on our platform, with over half coming in January, and net daily deposits onto our platform exceeding USD$6million, per day in January 2021" said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "With daily trades in January 2021 exceeding 3x the December average we expect to exceed USD$5mm of revenue for the month of January, 2021. During 2021, Voyager intends to enter new markets and will bring new financial products to our user-friendly platform and our growing, loyal community. Voyager is becoming the agency broker of choice for digital assets."

In addition to the above events Voyager is scheduled to present at the following additional events:

Date Format Information Link





A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference





Feb. 4 1x1s Information





LD Micro " Zooming With LD" Roadshow





Mar. 3 TBD Information

If you are an investor and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the above links to register for each individual conference.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager app is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future growth and performance of the business, momentum in the businesses, future adoption of digital assets, and the Company's anticipated results may constitute forward-looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are subject to the risk that the global economy, industry or the Company's businesses and investments do not perform as anticipated, that revenue or expenses estimates may not be met or may be materially less or more than those anticipated, that trading momentum does not continue or the demand for trading solutions declines, customer acquisition does not increase as planned, product and international expansion do not occur as planned and those other risks contained in the Company's public filings, including in its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form (AIF). Factors that could cause actual results of the Company and its businesses to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem by institutions; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for the trading businesses or achieving mandates and gaining traction; failure to grow assets under management, an adverse development with respect to an issuer or party to the transaction or failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made assumptions that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business and that current trends in respect of digital assets continue. Forward-looking statements, past and present performance and trends are not guarantees of future performance, accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, past performance or current trends. Information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company are contained in its filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned that past performance is not indicative of future performance and current trends in the business and demand for digital assets may not continue and readers should not put undue reliance on past performance and current trends. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-to-present-at-noblecon17-and-singular-research-301209839.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.