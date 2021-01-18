DMS Announces #1 Rank On Best CPA Networks For Advertisers List

[url="]Digital+Media+Solutions%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced it received the top spot on the mThink “[url="]Best+CPA+Networks+for+Advertisers+and+Merchants+2021[/url]” list. CPA stands for cost per acquisition, and the mThink Blue Book Global 20 Best CPA Network lists are based on evaluations by advertisers, merchants, affiliates and publishers within the worldwide performance marketing community.“We’re delighted to be recognized with regard to our passion for performance and dedication to exceeding our advertiser clients’ expectations,” commented Lily Trevisanut, EVP of operations at DMS. “The DMS Performance Ad Market is in growth mode, but we know we can only succeed with the support of our advertiser clients and media publishers. For that reason, the DMS team is laser focused on creating unique and exclusive win-win CPA campaigns that achieve advertiser objectives, while helping our affiliates achieve optimum performance metrics. What we do at DMS takes hard work, grit and a commitment to believing there is always a next level.”DMS creates optionality for consumers shopping in the insurance, ecommerce, home services, health and wellness, consumer finance and education categories by connecting consumers with the brands that provide the products and services that match their unique needs. Leveraging its first-party data, proprietary tech stack and expansive digital media, DMS has created a solution portfolio that represents a single point of entry for digital advertisers to reach and engage consumers. Acting as a point of connection between leading advertisers and successful, high-quality publishers, DMS Performance Ad Market helps grow businesses by sourcing net-new, high-intent customers and near customers through more channels than advertisers can reach on their own, including emerging digital advertising channels.According to mThink, to create its top CPA network lists, each year mThink representatives “conduct the biggest research survey in the performance marketing industry in order to identify the best CPA networks.” The top-listed CPA networks are “industry leaders that provide the levels of customer service, professionalism and consistent ROI” with account reputation, influence, clientele, popularity and scale factoring into the evaluation process.In addition to earning the top spot on the mThink “[url="]Best+CPA+Networks+for+Advertisers+2021[/url]” list, DMS was ranked third on the mThink “[url="]Best+CPA+Networks+for+Affiliates+and+Publishers+2021[/url]” list. Approximately 400 CPA networks are evaluated as part of the annual mThink research. [url="]mThink[/url] is the online publishing division of mThinkDigital, and The Blue Book is its annual ranking of the top 20 cost-per-sale (CPS) and CPA networks worldwide, informed by a four-month, industry-wide survey, input from a panel of industry experts and weighted data.[url="]Digital+Media+Solutions%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisersThe DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdigitalmediasolutions.com[/url].This press release includes “forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. DMS’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DMS’s expectations with respect to its future performance and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DMS’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in DMS’s amended registration statement, filed on August 6, 2020, including those under “Risk Factors”, and in DMS’s other filings with the SEC. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. DMS cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DMS does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

