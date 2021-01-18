dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin

Hydrogen Economy Leaders Collaborating

Deployment of dynaCERT’s Technology to the OEM Market

Advisory Board Commitment

Distinguished Engineering Credentials Across Many Market Segments

Broad Range of Innovative OEM Motor Design & Certification History

Leading Innovation and Prized Patents

Global Operations

About Martin Technologies

About dynaCERT Inc.

.

READER ADVISORY

Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Martin Technologies LLC Corporation (“Martin Technologies”) to collaborate on scientific expansions required for introducing’s patented proprietary Carbon Emission Reduction Technology (“HydraGEN™ Technology”) to Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEM’s”) in North America and globally.’s numerous successful experts in R&D are fully committed to maintaining a Canadian leadership role in the new Hydrogen Economy while collaborating significantly in partnerships with other top-ranked industry leaders, such as Martin Technologies, to further supplement and broaden the know-how of the Company’s clean-technology line of products currently available to the global market.and Martin Technologies have signed a ground-breaking collaboration agreement whereby the scientific and engineering aspects of’s existing HydraGEN™ Technology will be further industrialised for deployment to the OEM market. Moreover, such scientific data and design advancements by Martin Technologies are intended to form the basis for future decades to advance the Company’s goal to adapt its HydraGEN™ Technology to numerous market segments of the transportation and logistics industry, globally.is pleased to announce that Mr. Harold Martin, Chairman and CEO of Martin Technologies, has joined the Company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Martin brings over 45 years of knowledge, experience and achievements in the diesel motor and engine industry and has been personally responsible for numerous inventions and innovations that have been adopted by many OEM’s throughout his illustrious career.Mr. Martin has global business experience ranging in North America and South America, EU, Asia and Africa. He has been an OEM Supplier partner providing complete vehicle services in engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and marketing. He is a former Automotive Engineer at General Motors who led numerous programmes and awarded 20 World Patents and 5 Classified Patents. He has expertise in Concept to Reality with full vehicle programs with proficiency in Design, Development, Durability, Manufacturing and Assembly, Vehicle Certification, Homologation, Launch, Warranty and Dealer Network.Mr. Martin founded Martin Industries in 1996 where he developed and sustained solid business partnerships within the Automotive, Aerospace, Defense and Motorsport industries and where he commissioned 15 global facilities reaching more than 1 million square feet in combined space. He led many joint global partnership agreements including Wiring JV, Smart Wiring JV and Casting JV. He is recognized by the OEM industry for engineering and manufacturing expertise, creativity, sense of urgency, and speed to market.He designed and manufactured and currently supports, globally, with classified security clearance, the President of United States vehicle. He was a Carroll Shelby partner in the limited edition X50 Series 1 and Shelby vehicles and has pioneered numerous Limited Production Specialty Vehicle programs. Additionally, he shares Motorsports legacy with innovations and successes both on and off the track. Mr. Martin is highly recognized for his leadership and development of the Cadillac Norstar engine, which was used by GM in their vehicles for over 20 years.Mr. Martin led over 100 million miles of vehicle testing in "real world" environment and led over 20 million hours of vehicle and engine laboratory testing where he certified emissions testing for production and specialty vehicles including vehicle integration with advanced electronics, control systems and Advanced Driving Autonomous Systems (ADAS). He commissioned facilities to provide vehicle port processing services, the design and manufacture of specialty tools and aftermarket product and equipment.Mr. Martin has been profiled publicly by CNN, ESPN, NBC, ABC, FOX, SPEEDVISION, USA Today and Automotive News and was a Speaker for over 75 Corporations and more than 250 schools (70,000 students). He is a winner of Editor’s Choice Award, and earned the prestigious award of “MARTIN Day“, held annually on February 27 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. He is inducted into the American Auto Industry as a Leader by DRIVEN and earned “best engineered vehicle” awards bestowed by National Hot Rod Association (“NHRA”), International Hot Rod Association (“IHRA”) and the American Drag Racing League. He was also chosen as “Racer of the Year” by NHRA and IHRA and was featured with other significant renowned leaders in the bestselling book, “I am a Father”. He is the winner of the Trailblazing Award of the AFMIM and acted as “Harold Martin” in the movie “Home Run Showdown”.Mr. Martin holds a Bachelor of Engineering with a minor in International Finance from Oakland University, and completed System modeling in Vehicle Dynamics, Aerodynamics, and Global Propulsion studies, including Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), electrification modeling and simulation with dynamic forces. He is a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Executive Management program and completed the Manufacturing Executive Program of the University of Michigan. He also has Top Secret Security Clearance with the United States Government (SCI).Martin Technologies, based near Detroit, Michigan (USA), operates a full-service engineering and manufacturing company, providing global mobility solutions to the automotive, marine, aerospace and defense, marine and motorsports industries. Martin Technologies delivers results and expertise in providing competitive solutions to global transportation and technology customers, such as’s clients.The vast experience of Martin Technologies with all Internal Combustion Engines and related systems have been capitalized globally in numerous OEM vehicles. Martin Technologies has over 25 years of researching, designing, engineering, testing, certifying, and manufacturing of a wide range of Internal Combustion Engines, including diesel engines. These engines have been utilized in all forms of mobility including passenger vehicles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, industrial equipment, standby power, United States Secret Service vehicles and many others. Martin Technologies pride themselves in exceling in many engine design categories, including the total process and system integration of Internal Combustion Engines.Founded in 1996, and with approximately 1,000 workers around the world, Martin Technologies continues to consolidate related businesses. Martin Technologies is getting stronger in the automotive industry, with engineering and manufacturing services, and are also a strong presence in the aerospace industry, as well as in the defense sector, working specially with the American army while providing the Department of Defense and military contractors testing and certification services, data acquisition, engineering analysis and more. Martin Technologies has 15 patents worldwide, some of which have been implemented in an innovative manner in the automotive industry.As a world-class example of contributions of Harold Martin, patents include the design and development of the first combustible electronic injection engine.Martin Technologies operates globally, achieving a highly visible industry footprint in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Philippines, Malesia, China, Australia, as well as in different countries of the European Union, exporting worldwide where their customers need.The company has grown with innovative methods and best practices required to support customers, and continuous growth in Global Propulsion, Hybrid, Electrification and autonomous/mobility functionalities.Harold Martin, CEO of Martin Technologies, stated, “The advanced technology ofpresents a colossal opportunity for improvements of OEM diesel engines. At Martin Technologies, we have the scientists, the industry expertise, the engineers and the know-how to propel an innovative aftermarket product, like’s HydraGEN™ Technology, in front of the eyes of decision-making executives of OEM’s, globally. I am very keen to have joined’s senior executives, engineers and other staff as a member of’s Advisory Board and in furthering, in 2021 and beyond, the Company’s enormous R&D accomplishments. I truly endorse’s important Global Solution to Reduce Pollution”.Jim Payne, CEO of, stated, “Harold Martin brings tothe high profile, the applauded stimulus and his unwavering dedicated team to prominently supplement our technological triumphs in innovative designs for the global clean motor marketplace. It is a great honour ofto work side by side with an accomplished and highly respected international industry authority such as Harold, and with the leverage of his veteran line-up of specialists at Martin Technologies. This great honour is backed by our commitment atto constantly improve and drive our innovations with the utmost industry doyens who share our corporate mission and corporate culture.welcomes Harold Martin. We all look forward to our noteworthy alliance together in the weeks, months and years to come as we continue to grow and expand our technology for today and into the future of the new Hydrogen Economy.”Please see: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fharoldmartin.com%2F[/url]Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: [url="]www.%3Ci%3EdynaCERT%3C%2Fi%3E.com[/url]

