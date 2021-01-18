Dream Impact Trust Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid and Announces Automatic Securities Purchase Plan

announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“”) accepted a notice filed by Dream Impact Trust (the “”) to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a one year period. Under the bid, the Trust will have the ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 4,742,017 of its Units (the “”) (representing 10% of the Trust’s public float of 47,420,178 Units) through the facilities of the TSX. The bid will commence on January 20, 2021 and will remain in effect until the earlier of January 19, 2022 or the date on which the Trust has purchased the maximum number of Units permitted under the bid. Daily repurchases will be limited to 14,943 Units, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Units on the TSX during the last six calendar months (being 59,774 Units per day), other than purchases pursuant to applicable block purchase exceptions. As of January 8, 2021, the number of issued and outstanding Units is 64,786,749.In connection with the renewal of its normal course issuer bid, the Trust has established an automatic securities purchase plan (the “”) with its designated broker to facilitate the purchase of Units under the normal course issuer bid at times when the Trust would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its Units due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by the Trust’s broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and the terms of the parties’ written agreement. Outside of such restricted or blackout periods, the Units may also be purchased in accordance with Management’s discretion. The Plan has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will terminate on January 19, 2022.The Trust has renewed its normal course issuer bid because it believes that Units may become available during the period of the bid at prices that would make the purchase of such Units for cancellation in the best interests of the Trust and its unitholders.The Trust sought and received approval from the TSX on January 15, 2020 to purchase up to 5,256,231 Units for the period from January 20, 2020 to January 19, 2021. Under this bid and up until January 8, 2021, the Trust has purchased for cancellation 5,220,995 Units through the facilities of the TSX at a weighted average price per Unit of $4.74 for a total cost of approximately $24.8 million. Please note that the amount of Units repurchased under the bid was in line with both management and board strategy with respect to use of capital for Unit repurchases. Furthermore, the amount of Units that can be repurchased in the market under the TSX rules on a daily basis are subject to various trading restrictions which impact the amount that can be repurchased on a daily basis.Dream Impact Trust is a real estate impact investing vehicle that targets projects that create positive and lasting impacts on communities and the environment, while achieving market returns. Dream Impact Trust provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development and income properties that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities that generate both strong financial returns and provide positive social and environmental impacts in our communities; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders’ equity and NAV over time; provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis; and leverage access to an experienced management team and strong partnerships to generate investment opportunities, capitalize on strong market fundamentals and generate attractive returns for investors. For more information, please visit: [url="]www.dreamimpacttrust.ca[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005304/en/