ALLETE to Announce 2020 Financial Results on Feb. 17

January 18, 2021


ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ALE) will announce its financial results for 2020 before the stock markets open on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.



Following the release, ALLETE President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Adams, and Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss 2021 earnings guidance and other factors affecting performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may listen to the conference live by calling (877) 303-5852 using passcode 9387381, or by accessing the webcast on ALLETE’s website, [url="]www.allete.com[/url].



A replay of the call will be available through Feb. 24, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056, conference identification number 9387381. The webcast will be accessible for one year at [url="]www.allete.com[/url].



ALLETE is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minn. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at [url="]www.allete.com[/url]. ALE-CORP

