Purple Biotech to Present at the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference

January 18, 2021 | About: PPBT +0.46%

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. (“Purple Biotech”) (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced that the Purple Biotech management team will present a corporate overview at the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference, being held virtually January 20-21, 2021.

Presentation Details
Date: Wednesday, January 20
Time: 10:30 AM ET
Webcast: A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Purple Biotech website at www.purple-biotech.com. Following the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Purple Biotech’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd. (the “Company”; NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company focusing on advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance in order to create successful long-lasting treatments for people with cancer. The Company’s oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24. NT219 is a small molecule targeting the novel cancer drug resistance pathways IRS1/2 and STAT3. The Company is currently advancing NT219 as a monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck cancer (SCCHN) in a phase 1/2 study. CM24 is a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1, a novel immune checkpoint that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company plans to advance CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in selected cancer indications in a phase 1 study followed by a phase 2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement, as amended, with Bristol Myers Squibb for the planned phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo®) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and in combination with nivolumab in addition to nab-paclitaxel (ABRAXANE®) in patients with pancreatic cancer. The Company is also the owner of Consensi®, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate, for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension that was approved by the FDA for marketing in the U.S. Consensi® is being sold in the U.S. by Burke Therapeutics, the marketing partner of the Company’s U.S. distributor, Coeptis Pharmaceuticals. The Company has also partnered to commercialize Consensi in China and South Korea. The Company has recently relocated its corporate headquarters to Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.purple-biotech.com.

Company Contact:
Gil Efron
Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]﻿purple-biotech.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Chuck Padala
[email protected]
+1 646-627-8390

