Timken to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on Feb. 4

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, Feb. 4, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.



Conference Call: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021



11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Live Dial-In: 800-458-4121



or 323-794-2093



(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)



Conference ID: Timken's 4Q Earnings Call



Or Click to Join: http://tmkn.biz/3rYiKC8







Conference Call Replay: Replay Dial-In available through



Feb. 18, 2021:



888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820



Replay Passcode: 7727792







Live Webcast: http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company