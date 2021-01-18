  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
5 Companies Growing Earnings Fast

Copart makes the list

January 18, 2021 | About: ITOCY -0.95% CTAS -0.33% TDG -3.48% CPRT -1.26% ODFL -0.06%

Investors may be interested in the following companies, as they have expanded their revenue per share and Ebitda per share by more than 10% over the trailing five-year and 10-year periods through Jan. 15.

ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp.'s (ITOCY) revenue per share and Ebitda per share have increased 20.10% and 19.60%, respectively, over the past five years. Over a 10-year period, they grew by 11.20% and 13.90%.

5f7c4390aab76c67b8ba81911a974687.png

The company, which imports, exports and trades various products, has a market cap of $45.22 billion and an enterprise value of $84.83 billion.

The price-book ratio is 1.45. The share price has been as high as $61.33 and as low as $45.79 in the last year; it is currently 0.93% below its 52-week high and 29.86% above its 52-week low.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. (CTAS), a company which provides uniform rental programs to businesses, has a market cap of $34.36 billion and an enterprise value of $36.36 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 12.60% and its Ebitda has risen 15.90%. Over a 10-year period, the increases were 11.20% and 14.50%, respectively.8cdca10beb90d07be54f25b5ae687567.png

The price-earnings ratio is 36.72. The share price has been as high as $369.20 and as low as $154.33 in the last year; it is currently 11.39% below its 52-week high and 111.97% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.01%.

TransDigm

The revenue per share of TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) has grown by 14.30% and its Ebitda per share has increased by 13% over a five-year period. Over the past 10 years, the metrics increased by 18% and 17.70%, respectively.

634f66bda6c28b3f855e3759c31b36b1.png

The company, which provides components for commercial and military aircraft, has a market cap of $32.99 billion and an enterprise value of $48.29 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 67.64. The share price has been as high as $673.51 and as low as $200.06 in the last year; it is currently 10.01% below its 52-week high and 202.95% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.39% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.13%.

Copart

Over a five-year period, the revenue per share and Ebitda per share of Copart Inc. (CPRT) have grown by 16.80% and 20.70%, respectively. Over a 10-year period, the company has reported a growth of 14.20% of its Ebitda and of 15.80% of its revenue.

e5e4394994cba22cc5e3ca8b4f6bc16b.png

The company, which provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services, has a market cap of $289 billion and an enterprise value of $316 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 41.14. The share price has been as high as $130.96 and as low as $55.69 in the last year; it is currently 10.46% below its 52-week high and 110.56% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65% of outstanding shares, followed by Cohen with 0.23% and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) registered a five-year performance for its revenue per share and Ebitda per share of 10.40% and 15.60%, respectively. Over a 10-year period, the growth rates were 12.70% and 20.20%.

4d5c963888cbe76b424c3f04fe8b328a.png

The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion and an enterprise value of $23.87 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 39.38. The share price has been as high as $213.66 and as low as $105.80 in the last year; it is currently 2.88% below its 52-week high 96.13% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Cohen with 0.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.23% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


