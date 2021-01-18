  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AGCO Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:AGCO -1.84%


AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today its 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call is scheduled for Thursday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO’s website at [url="]www.agcocorp.com[/url] under the “Investors” Section.



The webcast will also be archived for twelve months immediately afterwards.



About AGCO:



AGCO (NYSE:NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019. For more information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.AGCOcorp.com[/url]. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.



Please visit our website at [url="]www.agcocorp.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005067/en/


