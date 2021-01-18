CGOC Announces Name Change to "Plant-Based Investment Corp." and New Stock Symbol "PBIC"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation ("CGOC", or the "Company") (CSE:CGOC), a cannabis focused investment corporation with both public and private cannabis holdings, is pleased to announce that the Company has amended its articles in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act and has changed its name to "Plant-Based Investment Corp.", effective January 15, 2021. The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will be "PBIC", and its common shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the new name and symbol at market open on January 19, 2021. At the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2020, the shareholders of the Company authorized CGOC's board of directors (the "Board") to change the name of the Company to such name as the Board determined in their sole discretion in connection with a repositioning of CGOC.

Paul Crath, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In connection with a repositioning of CGOC's public and private investment platform and to reflect certain market opportunities identified by management, the board of directors determined to proceed with a name change to "Plant-Based Investment Corp." to better reflect management's focus on investments that relate to the broader cannabis plant family, including hemp plants and cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG and CBN, along with other terpenes and flavonoids found in cannabis and other plants. Furthermore, there are new opportunities with combinatorial products and their related intellectual property resulting from combining cannabis plant compounds with other functional plant- and fungi-based ingredients."

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About Plant-Based Investment Corp.

Plant-Based Investment Corp. (formerly, Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation) ("PBIC") is an investment corporation that offers unique exposure to the global cannabis sector. PBIC's main objective is to provide shareholders with long-term total returns through its portfolio of securities, both public and private, operating in, or that derive a portion of their revenue or earnings from products, services and technologies related to the cannabis plant family, its various compounds and other combinatory ingredients and products.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the Company's business plan and matters relating thereto, and risks associated with the Company's investments and financial objectives, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings on SEDAR. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

