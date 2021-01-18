  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Monday, February 1, 2021

January 18, 2021 | About: WMG -3.37%

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Monday, February 1, 2021, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020, and will hold an earnings update conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial (833) 646-0491 or (918) 922-6618. The passcode for the call is “Warner Music.” We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you do not anticipate asking a question, we recommend joining via the webcast at www.wmg.com. You will be able to replay the conference call up until Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The passcode for the conference replay is 6668839.

About Warner Music Group
With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of more than 1.4 million musical compositions spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kareem Chin
[email protected]

Media Contact:
James Steven
[email protected]

Comments

