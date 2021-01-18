  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

January 18, 2021 | About: NAS:SBAC +1.89%


SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) ("SBA" or the "Company") today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.



SBA Communications Corporation Common Stock


CUSIP 78410G104


Ticker Symbol: SBAC



Record


Date









Payment


Date



Cash


Distribution


(per share)



Ordinary


Taxable


Dividends


(per share)



Section


199A


Dividends (1)


(per share)



3/10/2020



3/26/2020



$0.465



$0.465



$0.465



5/28/2020



6/18/2020



$0.465



$0.465



$0.465



8/25/2020



9/22/2020



$0.465



$0.465



$0.465



11/19/2020



12/17/2020



$0.465



$0.465



$0.465





  2. Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends




Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.



This information represents final income allocations.



This press release will be available on our website at [url="]www.sbasite.com[/url].



About SBA Communications Corporation



SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top 20 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) based on market capitalization. For more information, please visit: [url="]www.sbasite.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005343/en/


Comments

