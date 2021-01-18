U.S. Xpress Announces Senior Leadership Appointments Within Sales and Dedicated

[url="]U.S.+Xpress+Enterprises%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: USX) (the ‘Company’) today announced the appointment of Jake Lawson to Chief Commercial Officer, and Justin Harness to President, Dedicated division. Lawson will move into Harness’s former role leading sales, pricing and customer engagement, while Harness will lead the Company’s growing Dedicated business. Both appointments are effective this week and are based in the Company’s Chattanooga headquarters.

Jake Lawson, Chief Commercial Officer, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m excited to welcome Jake to the organization and look forward to working with him to cultivate existing customer relationships, tap new markets, and engage with shippers about our innovative solutions,” said Eric Fuller, President and CEO of U.S. Xpress.Lawson comes to U.S. Xpress from [url="]Whirlpool[/url], where he held roles leading sales, merchandising, product development and e-commerce for some of the appliance-maker’s most popular products, including refrigeration, cooking, dishwashers and laundry. Most recently, he led sales and marketing for the company’s largest customer, [url="]Lowe%26rsquo%3Bs[/url].While trucking is certainly a different category than home appliances, there are parallels between the two. Because of Lawson’s experience with retail customers, he keenly understands the supplier dynamic.“Partnering with our customers and defining the appropriate value propositions are critical for success, and it’s exciting for me to really dig in and elevate what sets U.S. Xpress apart,” said Lawson. “I also want to focus on our team development to help our people feel supported and mentored, understand their connection to the Company vision, and feel empowered to deliver great results.”As U.S. Xpress moves towards becoming a true digital transportation solutions provider, much of the Company’s focus has been on growing its new driver-focused brand, [url="]Variant[/url] and introducing other innovative digital initiatives. However, its Dedicated division remains a vital segment of the Company’s business – accounting for 35-40% of revenue - and key in continuing to grow market share.Harness spent the bulk of his 20 years with U.S. Xpress in operations. This experience combined with his deep understanding of customer needs and challenges will help the Company grow its valuable Dedicated division.Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

