Adcore to Present at World Outlook Financial Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 /Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading provider of machine-learning ("ML" and "AI") powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), today announced that Omri Brill, CEO will present at the World Outlook Financial Conference on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Those interested in registering to attend the conference, may do so at the following link:

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore commented, "We look forward to presenting at the World Outlook Financial Conference, a well-regarded event for individual and institutional investors. We are at a pivotal point in our development, with a heightened focus on attracting direct clients and capitalizing on the favorable e-commerce and social media environment created by the COVID-19-driven rise of the stay-at-home economy. This conference is an effective venue for us to reach current investors as well as new audiences, with an update on Adcore's progress to date and to discuss the opportunities we're seeing in the marketplace and our strategy going forward."

Options and RSUs Grant

Adcore also announced it has granted an aggregate of 125,000 stock options and Restricted Share Units pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan to certain employees, directors and officers of the Company and its subsidiaries of which 115,500 Options and RSUs were granted to directors and officers. The Options and RSUs are exercisable into common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") for a period of 4 years, and the Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.99 per share.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising") with the goal of scaling activity and maximizing ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over forty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Canada and Hong Kong, Greater China.

