01 Communique Announces Bounty Contest 2021 Exclusively Sponsored by PwC China

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today announced a Bounty Contest. You are invited to join the Bounty Contest 2021 (February 22 - March 22) for the chance to win a grand prize of CAD100,000 in cash. This Bounty Contest is exclusively sponsored by PwC China.

As the race for quantum supremacy intensifies, so is the concern over cyber security. Quantum computers could very well crack traditional encryption earlier than we expect. Canadian Company 01 Communique claims that its cryptography technology, IronCAP™ can be deployed on existing computers in order to protect them against the quantum threat. It is prepared to put IronCAP™ to the test in the Bounty Contest.

Andrew Cheung enthusiastically stated, "This Bounty Contest is an ideal platform for participants who are innovators, researchers, scientists, domain experts, academics to test our IronCAP™ technology. I am confident that IronCAP™ can face these challenges and ultimately earn recognition as the best-in-class quantum safe solution. Having PwC China's support in this important exercise is of particular significance given China's advanced research and development capability in Quantum technology."

Samuel Sinn, Partner, Cybersecurity & Privacy Services, PwC China stated: "We are delighted to sponsor this Bounty Contest organized by 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. We rely on encryption technology to protect our information asset, and as we approach the Quantum age, we need a new generation of cryptographic solutions to continue to safeguard the trust we need in the digital world. This contest is an excellent opportunity for IronCAP™ to demonstrate its robustness against the quantum threat."

Details:

The Company expects participants from around the world to test its quantum-safe encryption. Beginning on Monday, February 22 at 12am EST, participants will be given 30 days to explore IronCAP™ encryption. A cash prize of CAD100,000 will be awarded to the first person that is able to break the encryption. The result will be announced on Monday, March 22 where the outcome of the Bounty Contest will be revealed!

You can register for the event beginning February 8th online at https://ironcap.ca/ironcap-bountycontest.

About IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™:

IronCAP™ is at the forefront of the cyber security market and is designed to protect our customers from cyber-attacks. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data today as well as in the future with the introduction of powerful quantum computers. Based on improved Goppa code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. It operates on conventional computer systems, so users are protected today while being secure enough to safeguard against future attacks from the world of quantum computers. An IronCAP™ API is available which allows vendors of a wide variety of vertical applications to easily transform their products to ensure their customers are safe from cyber-attacks today and from quantum computers in the future.

IronCAP X™, a cybersecurity product for email/file encryption, incorporating our patent-pending technology for commercial. The new product has two major differentiations from what is in the market today. Firstly, many offerings in today's market store users secured emails on email-servers for recipients to read, making email-servers a central target of cyber-attack. IronCAP X™, on the other hand, delivers each encrypted message end-to-end to the recipients such that only the intended recipients can decrypt and read the message. Consumers' individual messages are protected, eliminating the hackers' incentive to attack email servers of email providers. Secondly, powered by our patent-pending IronCAP™ technology, we believe IronCAP X™ is the world's first quantum-safe end-to-end email encryption system; secured against cyberattacks from today's systems and from quantum computers in the future. Consumers and businesses using IronCAP X™ will be protected by tomorrow's cybersecurity today.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

