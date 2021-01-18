Winchester Holding Group (OTC: WCHS) New Strategic Investor

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CEO MESSAGES

On 22nd December 2020, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Listed Company Cocoon Holdings Limited (HKEX Code: 00428) acquired WCHS 1,120,000 common stock. We are honour to have Cocoon Holdings Limited as our new strategic investor. We will work closely with Cocoon Holdings Limited to achieve the unlimited possibility in the market.

BACKGROUND

Cocoon Holdings Limited, formerly Huge China Holdings Limited, is an investment holding company principally engaged in investment businesses in Hong Kong. The Company invests in securities listed on recognized stock exchanges and unlisted investments with a potential for earnings growth and capital appreciation, such as private funds and real estate projects. The Company mainly operates businesses in Hong Kong and Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CONTACT INFORMATION

8/F, Linkchart Centre,

2 Tai Yip Street,

Kwun Tong, Kowloon,

Hong Kong

Contact: Chan Kin Hang

Telephone: +852-6992-7100