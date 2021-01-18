  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Winchester Holding Group (OTC: WCHS) New Strategic Investor

January 18, 2021 | About: WCHS -47.85%

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CEO MESSAGES
On 22nd December 2020, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Listed Company Cocoon Holdings Limited (HKEX Code: 00428) acquired WCHS 1,120,000 common stock. We are honour to have Cocoon Holdings Limited as our new strategic investor. We will work closely with Cocoon Holdings Limited to achieve the unlimited possibility in the market.

BACKGROUND
Cocoon Holdings Limited, formerly Huge China Holdings Limited, is an investment holding company principally engaged in investment businesses in Hong Kong. The Company invests in securities listed on recognized stock exchanges and unlisted investments with a potential for earnings growth and capital appreciation, such as private funds and real estate projects. The Company mainly operates businesses in Hong Kong and Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements that involved known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumption only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

CONTACT INFORMATION
8/F, Linkchart Centre,
2 Tai Yip Street,
Kwun Tong, Kowloon,
Hong Kong

Contact: Chan Kin Hang
Telephone: +852-6992-7100

ti?nf=ODEyNjY2MSMzOTIxMjI5IzUwMDA2NjcxNg
cd025d2e-662a-48f5-a6f8-cdd6f786a1f1

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)