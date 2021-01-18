Minerals Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.



The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies’ website at www.mineralstech.com. To listen to the call, go to the MTI website and click on "Investor Relations", then click on "Quarterly Results & Conference Calls".

