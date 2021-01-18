U.K. Enterprises Look for Help with Rising Volume of Data

Enterprises in the U.K. are seeing their data volumes skyrocket, and are looking to analytics providers to help them make sense of this flood of information, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ([url="]ISG[/url]) (Nasdaq: [url="]III[/url]), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.The 2020 ISG Provider LensAnalytics – Solutions and Service Partners Report for the U.K. finds companies in the country looking for new insights to improve customer experience and support product and service rollouts, and are turning to analytics providers to help them with these goals.While company executives recognize the need for new data insights, many U.K. companies often lack the resources and experience to create their own data management and analytics strategies, the report adds.“U.K. companies, facing uncertain times, seek to base their business decisions on trusted data and evidence,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Analytics services allow companies to become more resilient by using solid data insights to plan for the future.”Part of the challenge for U.K. enterprises is a skills shortage in data science and data analytics, the report says. In many cases, enterprises and service providers are training their own in-house employees to add data analytics skills. In addition, new automated tools are threatening to shake up the data science industry, such as Google Cloud Smart Analytics, which will start to compete with traditional data science services.Some U.K. businesses are turning to self-service analytics tools, the report says. The growing demand for insights has driven some businesses to assemble their own analytics dashboards using tools that don’t require significant mathematical or business insight knowledge.Data engineering services, meanwhile, make up the bulk of data analytics activities by companies in the U.K., the report adds. The demand for data engineering services is increasing as the number of decentralized data sources also grows. Companies are building data lakes to capture data from the network edge and other sources.The demand for cloud integration of data analytics infrastructure environments is also growing, the report adds. As more businesses shift to digital operations, the cloud has become the inevitable choice for investment in data analytics infrastructure.Finally, demand for data lifecycle management expertise is growing as well, the report says. The sheer volume of data being collected by businesses creates continuous operational challenges in governance and general data management.The 2020 ISG Provider LensAnalytics – Solutions and Service Partners Report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 70 providers across six quadrants: Data Science Services, Data Engineering Services, Data Infrastructure and Cloud Integration Services, Data Lifecyle Management Services, Self-Service Analytics and BI Platforms as a Service, and Analytics Reporting Solutions.The report names Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, DXC Technology and IBM as leaders in four quadrants and Infosys and TCS as leaders in three. Cognizant, Deloitte, HCL, SAP, Tableau, Tech Mahindra and TIBCO are named as leaders in two quadrants, and Bosch, Ernst & Young, Infor Birst, KPMG, Microsoft, NTT DATA, PTC, PwC, Qlik, SAS and Sisense are all named leaders in one.In addition, HCL, Hexaware, N-iX, NTT DATA and Tech Mahindra were named Rising Stars—companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant.Customized versions of the report are available from [url="]Hexaware[/url] and [url="]N-iX[/url].The 2020 ISG Provider LensAnalytics – Solutions and Service Partners Report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this [url="]webpage[/url].The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this [url="]webpage[/url].A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: [url="]III[/url]) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit [url="]www.isg-one.com[/url].

