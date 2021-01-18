  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Porch Group to Present at the Northland Capital Markets SPAC Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

January 18, 2021 | About: PRCH +11.8%

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch” or “the Company") ( PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services industry, has been invited to present at the Northland Capital Markets SPAC Conference being held virtually on January 19-20, 2021.

Porch management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

For additional information, please contact your Northland representative or Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860 or [email protected].

About Porch Group
Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com and porch.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach, Matt Glover
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEyNjkwOSMzOTIxODk4IzUwMDA3NDQ2MQ
5fbcc601-d7c9-4c33-9821-6333188aca7a

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)