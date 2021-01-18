  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Daseke, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results on January 29, 2021

January 18, 2021 | About: DSKE +2.8%

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. ( DSKE) (or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that it plans to report results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020 on January 29, 2021. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for January 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Company’s website at https://www.daseke.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (855) 242-9918 and entering the passcode 2537616. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, under the events section.

About Daseke, Inc.
Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 5,000 tractors and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:
Alpha IR Group
Tel 1-312-445-2870
[email protected]

