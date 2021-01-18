CLSK LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating CleanSpark, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of CleanSpark, Inc. ("CleanSpark" or the "Company") ( CLSK) resulting from allegations that CleanSpark might have issued misleading information to the investing public.



On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled “Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK): Back to the Trash Can.” The report claimed that CleanSpark has “fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts” and is also “rife with undisclosed related party transactions.”

On this news, CleanSpark’s shares fell $3.63 per share, or 9.23%, to close at $35.71 per share on January 14, 2021.

