CLSK LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating CleanSpark, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

January 18, 2021 | About: CLSK -12.77%

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of CleanSpark, Inc. ("CleanSpark" or the "Company") ( CLSK) resulting from allegations that CleanSpark might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased CleanSpark securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit CLSK Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled “Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK): Back to the Trash Can.” The report claimed that CleanSpark has “fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts” and is also “rife with undisclosed related party transactions.”

On this news, CleanSpark’s shares fell $3.63 per share, or 9.23%, to close at $35.71 per share on January 14, 2021.

If you purchased CleanSpark securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/cleansparkinc-clsk-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-356/apply/ Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

