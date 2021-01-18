  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NHL Center Ice expands SLING TV's live sports offering

January 18, 2021 | About: NAS:DISH -1.22%

- SLING TV first streaming service to integrate NHL Center Ice

- New offering provides up to 40 live, out-of-market regular-season NHL games each week

- NHL Center Ice available today as standalone or add-on to base subscription for $29 per month

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 18, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SLING TV, the best value in live streaming services, launched NHL Center Ice, NHL's out-of-market live game subscription service. SLING TV is the first streaming service to integrate NHL Center Ice, which is now available for $29 per month as a standalone premium à la carte subscription, or as an add-on to any SLING TV base subscription.

Sling Television (PRNewsfoto/Sling TV L.L.C.)

"We're thrilled to give our customers and hockey fans everywhere NHL Center Ice on SLING TV, which will offer the best NHL experience in the game," said David Teplinsky, vice president of Programming and Strategy, SLING TV. "With the addition of live, must-see sports programming like NHL Center Ice, we continue to deliver better value and more choice to our customers who want a high quality streaming TV experience across traditional TV and mobile devices."

NHL Center Ice provides fans with up to 40 live, out-of-market games each week, across the NHL, all season long. Fans can stream the goals, hits, commentary and analysis, from Florida to Vancouver. Games included on NHL Center Ice are in addition to games available on NBCSN, NHL Network and local channels.

About SLING TV
SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nhl-center-ice-expands-sling-tvs-live-sports-offering-301210171.html

SOURCE Sling TV L.L.C.


Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

