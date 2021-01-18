Proposal of the Nomination Committee for AB Fagerhult (publ.) to the AGM 2021

HABO, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee consists of the following individuals, together with the names of the shareholders that they represent; Jan Svensson as Chairman of the Board of AB Fagerhult (co-opted and not entitled to vote), Johan Hjertonsson representing Investment AB Latour, Johan Ståhl representing Lannebo Fonder, Jan Särlvik representing Nordea Funds and Jannis Kitsakis representing The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4).

The Nomination Committee proposes to the AGM 2021 that the existing members of the Board of Directors are re-elected for the corresponding position for the time period from the AGM 2021 until the next Annual General Meeting. The existing members of the Board of Directors elected at the AGM 2020 are the following:

Jan Svensson, Chairman Morten Falkenberg

Eric Douglas, Deputy Chairman Annica Bresky

Cecilia Fasth Teresa Enander

The Nomination Committee's other proposals to the AGM 2021 will be announced in connection with the notice to the AGM 2021, which will be held on 29 April, 2021.

CONTACT:

Bodil Sonesson

CEO

+46-722-23-76-02

[email protected]

Michael Wood

CFO

+46-730-87-46-47

[email protected]

