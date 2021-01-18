  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Proposal of the Nomination Committee for AB Fagerhult (publ.) to the AGM 2021

January 18, 2021 | About: OSTO:FAG -0.64%

PR Newswire

HABO, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2021

HABO, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee consists of the following individuals, together with the names of the shareholders that they represent; Jan Svensson as Chairman of the Board of AB Fagerhult (co-opted and not entitled to vote), Johan Hjertonsson representing Investment AB Latour, Johan Ståhl representing Lannebo Fonder, Jan Särlvik representing Nordea Funds and Jannis Kitsakis representing The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4).

The Nomination Committee proposes to the AGM 2021 that the existing members of the Board of Directors are re-elected for the corresponding position for the time period from the AGM 2021 until the next Annual General Meeting. The existing members of the Board of Directors elected at the AGM 2020 are the following:

Jan Svensson, Chairman Morten Falkenberg
Eric Douglas, Deputy Chairman Annica Bresky
Cecilia Fasth Teresa Enander

The Nomination Committee's other proposals to the AGM 2021 will be announced in connection with the notice to the AGM 2021, which will be held on 29 April, 2021.

For more information regarding the instructions to the Nomination Committee, please see www.fagerhultgroup.com

CONTACT:

Bodil Sonesson
CEO
+46-722-23-76-02
[email protected]

Michael Wood
CFO
+46-730-87-46-47
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/fagerhult/r/proposal-of-the-nomination-committee-for-ab-fagerhult--publ--to-the-agm-2021,c3269484

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1781/3269484/1360445.pdf

Proposal of the Nomination Committee for AB Fagerhult (publ.) to the AGM 2021

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proposal-of-the-nomination-committee-for-ab-fagerhult-publ-to-the-agm-2021-301210055.html

SOURCE Fagerhult


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)