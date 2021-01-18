  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Newpark Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

January 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:NR +1.42%

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.

What:

Newpark Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central



How:

Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources
call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging
onto the web at the address below.



Where:

www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 26, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13715265#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, and construction industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer


Newpark Resources, Inc.,


[email protected]


281-362-6800

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-resources-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301209740.html

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.


