Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call

January 18, 2021 | About: BRC

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (: BRC), will announce its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

A conference call will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Central Time) Thursday, February 18, 2021. Internet users will be able to access the webcast and presentation at http://www.bradycorp.com/investors live and in replay.

This call is being webcast by Intrado Corporation and can be accessed at http://www.bradycorp.com/investors.

About BRC
Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.

For More Information:
Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887
Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176

