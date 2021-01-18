  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Gold Standard Ventures to Present at the TD Securities Mining Conference

January 18, 2021 | About: TSX:GSV -1.18%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announced today that Jason Attew, President and CEO, will present virtually at the TD Securities Mining Conference on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: [email protected]


