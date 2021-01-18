Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Update Regarding Proposed Sale of 218,012,500 Common Shares in PetroTal Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced that Gran Tierra Resources Ltd. (“GTRL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gran Tierra, has terminated the purchase agreement with Remus Horizons PCC Limited regarding the proposed sale by GTRL of 218,012,500 common shares in the capital of PetroTal Corp (“PetroTal”).



As of market close on January 15, 2021, the 246,100,000 shares of PetroTal owned by GTRL had a market value of approximately US$ 56 million.

Early Warning Disclosure

The termination described above reflects a change in a material fact contained in GTRL’s early warning report dated December 14, 2020 as GTRL now retains its beneficial interest in respect of the 218,012,500 common shares in the capital of PetroTal Corp. that were subject to the noted purchase agreement. The remaining facts of the early warning report remain current and a copy of an amended early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on PetroTal Corp.’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, you may also contact Ryan Ellson, Chief Financial Officer of Gran Tierra and a director of GTRL at (403) 767-6501.