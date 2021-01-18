  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 18, 2021 | About: NAS:WWD -2.45%

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it expects to report its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST on Monday, February 1, 2021. A news release will be issued at that time and a conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. EST.

During the conference call, the company will provide an overview of its business and financial performance. You are invited to listen to the call live via the company’s website, www.woodward.com, on February 1, 2021. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Calendar of Events” from the menu and will remain accessible on the company’s website for 14 days.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-877-231-2582 (domestic) or 1-478-219-0714 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 2419369. An audio replay will be available by telephone from 7:30 p.m. EST on February 1 until 11:59 p.m. EST on February 15, 2021. The telephone number to access the replay is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); reference Conference ID 2419369.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that reflect current expectations and are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ from these forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020.

CONTACT:

Don Guzzardo
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
970-498-3580
[email protected]


dd14d4b4-9091-4cb9-9ede-e1e4689e44d3

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)