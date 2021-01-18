Victory Resources Announces Extension of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 4,210,000 previously issued warrants (the "Warrants") for an additional 1 year. The Warrants were originally issued January 29, 2019, with an original expiry date of January 29, 2021. The 4,210,000 Warrants entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.375. The exercise price of the Warrants remains unchanged.

