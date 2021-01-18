  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Amkor Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 8, 2021

January 18, 2021 | About: NAS:AMKR -3.74%


Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, February 8, 2021. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 8, 2021.



The conference call can be accessed at Amkor's website: [url="]www.amkor.com[/url]. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 (conference ID 13715048).



About Amkor Technology, Inc.



Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit [url="]www.amkor.com[/url].

