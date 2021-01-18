  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Celanese Announces Engineered Materials Price Increases

January 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:CE -2.54%


Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced price increases on its portfolio of engineered materials in response to strengthening demand for its products and increased transportation, energy and raw material prices. The price increases below will be effective for orders shipped on or after February 1, 2021, or as contracts otherwise allow.



Product



Global



GUR



$0.25 kg



PA 66



$0.30 kg



PA 6



$0.20 kg



PBT



$0.20 kg



Technical TPE



$0.15 kg



PP, LFT & Amorphous



$0.30 kg



POM



$0.20 kg



Individual grades may be subject to higher increases than specified above.



Celanese is a leading supplier of engineered materials and the only supplier with global production facilities providing local supply to all regions of the world. Celanese continues to support its customers globally with a growing specialty portfolio of engineering polymers and functionalized grades. The company is committed to enhancing its specialty product offerings and capabilities through ongoing investments in compounding assets, technologies, and product and application expertise.



Customers should contact their Celanese account manager for more information.



About Celanese



Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit [url="]www.celanese.com[/url] or our blog at [url="]www.celaneseblog.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005490/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)