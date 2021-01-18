Celanese Announces Engineered Materials Price Increases





Product







Global







GUR







$0.25 kg







PA 66







$0.30 kg







PA 6







$0.20 kg







PBT







$0.20 kg







Technical TPE







$0.15 kg







PP, LFT & Amorphous







$0.30 kg







POM







$0.20 kg





Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced price increases on its portfolio of engineered materials in response to strengthening demand for its products and increased transportation, energy and raw material prices. The price increases below will be effective for orders shipped on or after February 1, 2021, or as contracts otherwise allow.Individual grades may be subject to higher increases than specified above.Celanese is a leading supplier of engineered materials and the only supplier with global production facilities providing local supply to all regions of the world. Celanese continues to support its customers globally with a growing specialty portfolio of engineering polymers and functionalized grades. The company is committed to enhancing its specialty product offerings and capabilities through ongoing investments in compounding assets, technologies, and product and application expertise.Customers should contact their Celanese account manager for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005490/en/