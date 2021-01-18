Resolute Announces Appointment of Sylvain A. Girard as Chief Financial Officer

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today announced that Sylvain A. Girard will join the company and be appointed as senior vice president and chief financial officer as of March 2, 2021. His term will begin the day after Remi G. Lalonde, currently Resolute's senior vice president and chief financial officer, assumes the position of president and chief executive officer. Mr. Girard will report to Mr. Lalonde.

With over 25 years of global financial and leadership experience, including nearly 20 years tenure in different chief financial officer roles, Mr. Girard is a seasoned finance professional with extensive global experience. He has a proven record of delivering results and leading bold transformations.

Mr. Girard most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Previously, he held senior executive positions in finance with SNC-Lavalin, following 22 years with General Electric Company, where he held a number of positions of increasing scope and responsibilities, including 14 years as chief financial officer in the financial and healthcare sectors of GE in Europe as well as five years with GE's internal audit team, performing financial and process audits across the company. He graduated from McGill University in 1992 with a bachelor of commerce in finance and international business.

"I am excited to welcome Sylvain to Resolute," said Mr. Lalonde. "We will benefit from his extensive finance leadership experience and his demonstrated track record of driving change. Sylvain is a great addition to our executive team and joins at an important time in our own transformation, and I am confident he will help to make a difference as of day one. He will be a valuable business partner as we strive to accelerate the evolution of our business to generate long-term value for our shareholders and to drive sustainable economic activity in the communities where we operate."

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release that are not reported financial results or other historical information are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They include, for example, statements regarding the expected future financial results and strategic transformation of the company. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "will," "could," "may," "should," "believe," "expect," "continue," "strive," and other terms with similar meaning indicating possible future events or potential impact on our business or our shareholders.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on Resolute's management's current assumptions, beliefs, and expectations, all of which involve a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause Resolute's actual future financial condition, results of operations and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release include, the potential risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Resolute's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, including related governmental responses and economic impacts, market disruptions and changes in consumer habits, and which should be read in conjunction with the COVID-19 risk factor update set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements set out or referred to above and in Resolute's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Resolute disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

